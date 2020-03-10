The Kelowna RCMP thank those that assisted in the investigation. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP locate missing woman

Alexandra Fortier was last seen at 8 p.m. on Monday and was found safe Tuesday

Alexandra Fortier has been found safe.

The 34-year-old Kelowna Resident was reported missing early Tuesday, March 10 after she was last seen in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Keygen Cresent at 8 p.m. on Monday evening.

No details on the search were provided by the RCMP.

Kelowna RCMP thank those who assisted with the investigation.

