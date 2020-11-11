Kelowna RCMP investigating second city hall tagging incident

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating the second round of graffiti at the Kelowna city hall.
The detachment’s spokesperson Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said they received a report that an unknown person had spray-painted messages regarding freedom and constraints on the city hall’s walls on the morning of Nov. 11.
Noseworthy said the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m.
“Our initial investigation has led us to search for a person of interest in this matter,” she said.
“He is described as approximately six feet tall, slim build, wearing ripped blue jeans, a balaclava, and a black winter jacket with a hood.”
Police have released a still photograph of the suspect in the hopes it will help identify the individual.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. For anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.