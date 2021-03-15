Police have cordoned off the parking lot at Sun-Rype in Kelowna . (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP investigating body found at Sun-Rype

The body was found at the facility's parking lot on Monday morning

  • Mar. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP have cordoned off the parking lot at Sun-Rype (1030 Weddell Place) as they investigate a body found in the area.

Currently, police have a black tarp covering the body from public view. Officers are investigating the parking lot area, as well as inside the building.

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for more details. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

