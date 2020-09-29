Kelowna RCMP investigating alleged group attack on teenager

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating an alleged group assault on a 14-year-old boy.

The boy told police he was “roughhousing” with a friend on Friday, Sept. 25, in Waterfront Park near downtown, when he was attacked by another teenager.

The victim stated that he was on the ground, protecting his head while the youth punched him repeatedly and several other people in the crowd kicked him.

“There is a video circulating through social media that shows the violent incident. It is extremely disturbing, and we certainly understand the public outrage,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “The RCMP is in the process of identifying the parties involved and determining the full story. This investigation is being taken very seriously and we will be working with our community partners to ensure that these youth are dealt with in the proper way.”

The video that is currently circulating on Facebook was posted by the boy’s mom, who wrote the following about the incident:

Black Press Media has chosen not to publish the video and has blacked-out parts of the Facebook post so as not to identify the victim.

In the video, the boy could be heard yelling “What did I do?” as several other teens landed several punches and kicks to his head and back.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

