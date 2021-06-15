A provided photo of the suspect. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP investigating after business robbed

An undisclosed amount of money and merchandise were taken from the business

  • Jun. 15, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna RCMP has launched an investigation after an unknown man allegedly robbed a business over the weekend.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday (June 13), Mounties responded to reports of a robbery at a business in the 600-block of Finns Road.

Kelowna RCMP said that the man entered the business and demanded cash, claiming that he was armed with a gun. He fled the scene in a grey or silver Ford Escape, with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise from the store.

The man was described as a Caucasian male and was wearing a black hat, a black hoodie, black pants and a black and white face covering at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP by calling 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

