His owner would dearly love to be reunited with Czupa (CHU-pa), an 11-week-old boxer-mastiff cross puppy, taken from a Kelowna home Friday, Sept. 18. (Photo submitted)

Kelowna RCMP help search for stolen puppy

The dog was taken from a yard on Burtch Road on Sept. 18

  • Sep. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
After a Kelowna woman offered a reward to help find her dog, allegedly stolen from her backyard, RCMP are now joining the search.

The dog went missing on Sept. 18, about 2 p.m. from a home in the 1900-block of Burtch Road.

According to Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, the owner of the dog was inside the home and had left the puppy tied up in a yard.

“The owner returned to find the lead still there, but the puppy gone,” Cpl. Noseworthy said.

The puppy is described as:

  • 11 weeks-old
  • Approximately 20 pounds
  • Boxer/mastiff cross
  • Fawn coloured with a black nose
  • Long tail

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the dog are told to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

