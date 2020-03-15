Kelowna RCMP ask for public assistance in locating missing 20-year-old

Rilyeh Joseph was last seen in the area of Spall Road and Harvey Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the publics’ help in locating 20-year-old Kelowna resident Rilyeh Joseph.

Joseph was last seen in the area of Spall Road and Harvey Avenue at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

He is caucasian and stands at 5’11, weighs 140 pounds and has light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a blue plaid jacket, a grey scarf and had a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

