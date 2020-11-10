Kelowna RCMP arrest two after lengthy search through snowy woods

Two suspects fled into the trees after leading police on a search up a forest service road

RCMP arrested two people after an intensive search through a snowy forested area near Kelowna.

On Nov. 7, police received a report that a white 2004 F350 had been stolen in Kelowna overnight.

Mounties spotted that truck two days later in the Rutland area. Police called in RCMP helicopters, which officers used to track the vehicle as it proceeded to drive to a forest service road in the Myra Canyon area, on Monday (Nov. 9) afternoon.

The truck was subsequently abandoned and the male driver and female passenger fled into the woods on foot.

“Officers, who grew increasingly concerned for the couple’s well-being, launched a ground search of the backcountry for the man and woman who did not appear to be prepared for the adverse weather conditions, with darkness setting in,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “That search intensified with the added assistance from Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Air Services from the Kelowna airport.”

The pair was located in the woods around 9 p.m. and taken into custody. Despite suffering from mild exposure to the elements, the two were uninjured.

The 26-year-old woman was released from custody for a future court date, while the 36-year-old man was held to appear before the court on Tuesday. The matter has been referred to BC Prosecution Services for charge approval.

“This was a long and intensive search,” says Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay. “Because of the coordinated effort, we were able to bring this to a safe conclusion for everyone involved.”

READ MORE: Three Kelowna elementary schools report cases of COVID-19

READ MORE: Kelowna man caught by Vernon police dog

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News