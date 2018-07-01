Contributed

Kelowna RCMP appeal to public to locate missing woman

Iris Alphonse was last seen leaving Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna RCMP is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing woman.

Iris Alphonse was last seen just before noon on Saturday, June 30, when she was leaving Kelowna General Hospital on foot. Alphonse, 44 is a resident of a community in northern B.C., was visiting Kelowna when she disappeared.

Police say they are very concerned for Iris’ health and well-being, and state that she may appear confused or disoriented.

Police have described Alphonse as:

Aboriginal female;

44 years;

5 ft 6 in (165 cm);

155 lbs (70 kg);

black hair;

brown eyes;

Alphonse was last seen wearing a pair of black with white stripe pants, a red striped jacket, a light coloured t-shirt, a floral fanny pack and a pair of brown ankle boots.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alphonse are asked to contact police.

Kelowna RCMP appeal to public to locate missing woman

