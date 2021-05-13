Kelowna RCMP adds 6 Mounties to Community Safety Unit

Six more mounties have been assigned to the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit.

The Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit is a team that performs high-visibility uniformed patrols in the city’s public spaces.

The six additional mounties bring the unit to 27 officers in total.

Command of the Community Safety Unit has been appointed to Staff Sergeant Hunter, who is responsible for a wide array of teams focused on social order issues, safety, and property crime. He oversees the foot and bike patrol teams, youth officers, the Police and Crisis Team, the Crime Reduction Unit, and Integrated Community Policing Team.

“Our close working ties allow us to come together as a team to find long-term solutions to the issues of public disorder, property crime, mental health, and substance abuse. Addressing these problems brings a sense of wellbeing back into our downtown area and allows our community members to feel safe while enjoying our beautiful public spaces in Kelowna,” said Supt. Kara Triance, officer in charge of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Six new officers is a substantial increase and we expect the enhanced police visibility and responsiveness they will bring to priority areas of the city will impact crime and sense of safety,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

