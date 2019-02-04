Kelowna rallies behind veteran waitress battling cancer

Connie Fox has been serving up pancakes at IHOP for years

Connie Fox, a 35 year veteran waitress, is raising money after being diagnosed with stage four esophageal and stomach cancers. (GoFundMe)

Kelowna residents are rallying behind a 35-year waitressing veteran after she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Connie Fox has lived in Kelowna since 1981 and if you’re a pancake fan, she’s probably served you up a stack at the local IHOP sometime over the past few decades.

For Fox, who was diagnosed with stage four esophagueal and stomach cancers, has had her share of recent hardships after her youngest son recently passed away.

Although the 56-year-old has been approved for Canadian Pension Plan benefits, they won’t kick in till April, according to her GoFundMe page.

“Thankfully her fantastic oncologists and their team have been able to schedule the start of her treatment right away, so far this has been the only silver lining of this cloud,” the page reads.

“Anything you can give, even your time with social medias and shares will help ease a physical, mental and financial burdens of Connie’s battle. Together we can help Connie win her fight against cancer.”

As of Monday morning, nearly $3,000 of the $10,000 goal had already been raised.

