Kelowna prepares for election season

Election bylaws describing the framework of the election will be presented to council

With voting day scheduled for Oct. 20, the City of Kelowna is preparing for election season.

Karen Needham, deputy city clerk, is expected to be the chief election officer for the 2018 general election. City clerk Stephen Fleming and legislative coordinator Corinne Boback are recommended to be deputy chief election officers.

The city is in the middle of securing voting locations and a bylaw to appoint officers is required by June 30, said Needham.

According to a report to be presented to council Monday, city staff anticipates a larger advanced voter turnout for this election than in previous ones due to the election day being set a month earlier. Therefore, staff recommend two additional advanced voting stations be placed for Oct. 13 at the Parkinson Recreational Centre and for Oct. 18 and 19 leading up to voting day.

Related: Kelowna business owner first to announce council run

Advanced voting stations are also be set up Oct. 10 and 17.

For candidates, a bylaw will be set outlining a minimum requirement of 10 nominations is required with a $100 donation.

A bylaw amendment will also be presented to council Monday, changing the voter-assist terminal location from City Hall to Parkinson Recreation Centre.

A voting assistant terminal will be available for the visually impaired, which will mark the paper ballot electronically, said Needham.

Electronic voting will not be available for this election, as provincial legislation does not allow it.

Electronic counting machines will be used for this election.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.