Kelowna postal workers processing, delivering mail around the clock: Canada Post

Canada Post said employees are also working weekends to meet the heavy demand

Canada Post employees in Kelowna are working around the clock to process mail, even extending delivery shifts throughout the weekend.

The postal service’s communications staff said this is all to meet the heavy demand as more and more people opted to shop online throughout the year and into the holiday season.

Despite adding more than 4,000 seasonal employees and increasing its fleet by 1,000 vehicles, delays still plagued Canada Post due to the sheer amount of parcels to be delivered.

“Like they’ve done all year, Canada Post employees have worked incredibly hard to deliver record numbers of parcels to Canadians under difficult circumstances,” Canada Post’s communication staff said.

“During the two weeks leading up to and including Christmas Eve, our employees delivered just under 20 million parcels to Canadians.”

In Kelowna, the Crown corporation said plant operations there have been running extra weekend shifts for a while now, including three extra shifts just this past New Year’s weekend.

The postal service said due to the large number of packages still to be delivered in the Kelowna area, this will be the first time where operations and delivery will still occur during the weekends after the holiday season and will continue for the next few weekends to come.

