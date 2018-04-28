Kelowna police seeking more information on alleged assault

Kelowna RCMP is looking to locate a suspect or suspects involved in an alleged assault which reportedly took place during the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 25.

On April 27, the victim of an apparent assault attended the front counter of the RCMP Detachment in Kelowna to report the incident which reportedly took place in the vicinity of St. Paul Street and Coronation Avenue on Wednesday, at approximately 1:30 a.m, said an RCMP news release.

RCMP have been told the victim was alone in that area when he became involved in a verbal exchange with two unknown men, accused of throwing a milkshake at a man’s parked motor vehicle. The verbal exchange quickly escalated to an alleged physical assault, where both males are said to have grabbed and struck the victim several times during the struggle which carried on for a matter of minutes, said the release.

“The 29-year-old victim continues to heal from the injuries he sustained,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our investigators believe that the suspect or suspects, one of whom had been wearing a hat, may have been inebriated at the time of the struggle.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that may aid police in the continuing investigation, you are urged to contact Cst. Amanda Bain of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain entirely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

