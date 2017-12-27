Photograph taken of Cal Douglas Little. - Image: RCMP

Kelowna police searching for wanted man

RCMP say do not approach if you see this man and instead report it to police

  • Dec. 27, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on various offences, including firearms.

But they say if you see the man, do not approach and instead call police.

RCMP say they need the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Cal Douglas Little, of Kelowna, wanted for robbery, firearms and drug related offences.

Police say Little is a caucasian male who is 6-foot-2 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

If you spot Little, do not approach him, please call your local police or the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

Previous story
Child found safe in stolen car in Ontario
Next story
Trail Times Year in Review

Just Posted

New survey asks mid Island women about maternity care

 

Deer waiting out a December North Thompson snow storm

 

Slap Shot Santa packs the house for Christmas concert at Barriere Elementary

 

Bull riders descending on Barriere Dec. 31, 2017

 

Most Read