Kelowna police searching for wanted man

RCMP say do not approach if you see this man and instead report it to police

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on various offences, including firearms.

But they say if you see the man, do not approach and instead call police.

RCMP say they need the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Cal Douglas Little, of Kelowna, wanted for robbery, firearms and drug related offences.

Police say Little is a caucasian male who is 6-foot-2 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds and has blonde hair with blue eyes.

If you spot Little, do not approach him, please call your local police or the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.