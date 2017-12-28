Kelowna RCMP say they are searching for this man in connection to a theft investigation. - Image: RCMP

Kelowna police search for theft suspect

RCMP release a video capture of a suspect they are searching for

RCMP in Kelowna are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a person-of-interest related to an ongoing theft investigation.

Anyone with any information, regarding the possible identity of the subject in the picture is asked to contact Cst. Robyn Boffy of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

