Kelowna poet releases her first book of poems

The Poetry Elf has released her first book of poetry, Messages for a Goddess Rising.

“Messages for a Goddess Rising is about my emerging into somebody that I want to be, following my growth, journey and offering the healing that I have found as well,” Skylah Ginette, the Poetry Elf said. “There are a lot of feminist overtones, connecting with menstruation as well as love poems and nature poems.”

Ginette, 22 has been actively creating the book of poetry for two years, however, some of them are favourites from years beyond. Publishing the collection fulfills a wish the Poetry Elf has had since she was six years old.

“This book is a very direct representation of myself,” Ginette said. “I had insight that I wanted to start this on the Summer Solstice two years ago, and I sent my print order on Summer Solstice this year, it has been a very full cycle for me.”

The poems are woven together to follow the seasons; “starting in Summer, flowing into fall, getting more intense and dark in the winter and ending with the hope of spring, reflective in my publishing in the Summer.”

Though the poetry book appears to focus on a female audience, Ginette encourages men to pick up the book as well, as it has messages that connect all with the ‘divine feminine that exists in every person.’

Most importantly the Poetry Elf hopes that she is able to share her journey of healing with her readers. The book contains content about her experience as a sexual abuse survivor; accepting, healing and reconnecting to everything that was damaged.

“Connecting to both the God and the Goddess, you disconnect from the divine masculine when you are abused, so it’s about healing on both sides with both energies,” Ginette said. “It’s me emerging as a witch, and discovering myself and my more spiritual self.”

The self published book is available at The Artful Hand in Orchard Park Shopping Centre or through her website thepoetryelf.com.