Kelowna photographer frames Okanagan MP candidates for fundraiser

Kelowna Photo Vote gives people the chance to vote for best picture to benefit youth recovery

Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola MP candidates take part in the Kelowna Photo Vote fundraiser from The SAPP Project. (SAPP Project Facebook)

A Kelowna photographer has gathered MP candidates from across the Okanagan to help fundraise for local youth recovery projects.

Nicole Richard, of Wax Pencil Imagery, has combined her passion for photography and politics to support the Youth Recovery House Project with the Kelowna Photo Vote. Voters can choose their favourite photo of MP candidates from Kelowna-Lake Country and the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola and.

Every vote equals a donation of $1 to the Recovery House Project, part of The Bridge Youth and Family Services hopes to create a recovery house specifically for young adults.

“A youth recovery house is so desperately needed in the Okanagan,” said Richard.

“We currently have zero youth recovery beds in Kelowna. The great people at The Bridge have set out to change that. I’ve created a fun way for people to get involved with the upcoming election buzz and give back to the community at the same time.”

Kelowna Photo Vote was a way that Richard wanted to celebrate local candidates while bringing support to a project she feels is needed in the Okanagan. According to The Bridge’s website, there are no publicly funded treatment beds in the Okanagan for anyone younger than 17.

READ MORE: Kelowna firefighters give back to young boy who had bike stolen

READ MORE: Lake Country Chamber of Commerce hosts all-candidates forum

The voting runs from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14 on Richard’s Socially Anxious People Person (SAPP) website.

Candidates from the Okanagan who are partaking in Richard’s Kelowna Photo Vote include Conservative candidate Dan Albas, Green Party candidate Travis Ashley, Marijuana Party candidate Darrin Fiddler, Conservative candidate Tracy Gray and others.

See the website and the candidate’s photos here.

The photos include short bios on the candidates.

“Politicians have always been a great inspiration to me,” Richard said.

“Anyone willing to work the long hard hours a campaign requires, deserves to be recognized and celebrated for their commitment towards creating a thriving community.”

More information on The Bridges’ Recovery House Project can be found at youthrecoveryhouse.ca.

Voting closes on Oct. 14 with the winning candidate being featured on Richard’s website for the week leading into the election.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.