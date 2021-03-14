The Kelowna Fire Department evacuated a PetSmart along Harvey Avenue on Sunday afternoon. (Files)

Kelowna PetSmart evacuated due to ‘glowing red transformer’

Fire crews quickly responded, shutting off power to the transformer

  • Mar. 14, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews evacuated a Kelowna PetSmart on Sunday afternoon after a glowing red transformer was spotted inside the building.

Firefighters quickly turned off power to the transformer upon their arrival at 2024 Harvey Avenue just after 4 p.m.

The Kelowna Fire Department and FortisBC crews remain on scene.

The Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for more information.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparked west of Penticton thought to be human-caused

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguezLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Nurses fight conspiracy theories along with coronavirus
Next story
Spring forward and adjust your clocks

Just Posted

Most Read