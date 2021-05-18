Kelowna Paddle Club hosts open house this weekend

The open house aims to inform the public about paddle programs, safety and equipment

The Kelowna Paddle Centre (KPC) is hosting an open house to answer questions and provide information about classes and programs, equipment and memberships.

Doors will be open on May 22 and May 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3020 Abbott Street and staff will be on-site to answer any questions.

It’s a non-profit organization that works in partnership with the City of Kelowna to provide affordable access to the lake for those interested in paddle craft. Through classes, programs and rentals, the public can experience the joys of the lake for a one-time fee or a seasonal membership.

The paddle centre offers a range of classes and has a community where paddlers can learn from one another and develop skills to help them stay safe while on the water. KPC will also offer a 10 per cent discount on memberships bought at this weekend’s open house.

Visitors are required to wear masks and follow all COVID-19 protocols. To learn more about the Kelowna Paddle Club, click here.

