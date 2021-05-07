Kelowna non-profit to distribute $500K-worth of ‘sleep sacks’ across Canada

The sleep sacks were donated to Mamas for Mamas to distribute to mothers in need

15,000 sleep sacks worth $500,000 will be distributed to mothers and young families in need across Canada. (Contributed)

A Kelowna-based charity is excited to continue helping mothers and young families in need after receiving a generous donation.

Mamas for Mamas founder Shannon Christensen said they’ve been trying to reach more mothers throughout Canada, especially during the pandemic when so many lost their jobs. As they worked on expanding their reach, the charity reached out to baby supplies manufacturer Halo to partner and distribute baby clothes to those who need them.

What Mamas for Mamas didn’t expect was 15,000 sleep sacks worth $500,000 to come their way, ready for them to distribute to mothers in need across the country.

Christensen said she and everyone else at the non-profit were overwhelmed with gratitude.

“15,000 sleep sacks is just so wicked. I can’t even explain how far that will go,” she said.

“It’s not just filling the gap for mamas in need who are trying to find the right products for their kids, but sleep sacks are a very important part of reducing sudden infant death (SID). They’re so helpful in helping your baby sleep better and benefit not just baby, but moms too.”

She said once the sleep sacks arrive in Kelowna, they will be divided and distributed to the non-profit’s 62 branches across Canada.

She said she hopes the sleep sacks will bring back the quality of life for young mothers and mothers-to-be who have been worrying about providing for their young ones.

“This helps mamas, and their kids who deserve it so much… receiving high-quality supplies like this gives them a sense of dignity, a sense of belonging and that they’re able to do the same things that their peers are doing for their babies without worrying about the cost,” she said.

Through other generous donations, Christensen added that distributing the sleep sacks and future donations will now be easier after Kelowna-based Tempest Aviation Group donated a warehouse space that Mamas for Mamas can use.

If you would like to donate to Mamas for Mamas or you would like to ask for help, you can contact them through their website.

