Kelowna Museum Society welcomes back visitors

The Kelowna Museum Society is welcoming vistors back to the Okanagan Heritage Museum and Okanagan Miltary Museum.

Staff have worked hard to prepare the galleries in order to provide a safe and enjoyable visit. In addition, the musuem has adjusted its hours to enhance community access including special visiting hours for immune compromised visitord and virtual museum access.

On March 18 the society closed its museums to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Staff responded by learning new ways to offer museum services behind closed doors. For example, the society delivered hundreds of virtual programs to school children and dozens to families. Digital engagement inmitiatives surged, with virtual tours and creative strategies for sharing collections in order to bring the museum into people’s homes.

Staff were also able to update several of the permanent exhibit spaces and add wayfinding throughout the galleries that will remain in place even after the COVID-19 pandmeic.

