Kelowna Mounties searching for stolen pup

Kelowna Mounties are searching for a stolen dog after it was allegedly taken from out front of a local business over the weekend.
On the evening of Saturday, April 3, a man tied his dog, who responds to the name Shayla, to a tree out front of a restaurant on Banks Road while he went inside to pick up some food. When he came back outside, the pup was gone.
Shayla is described as an 8-pound, black and grey Havanese.
Witnesses told police two unidentified women in a black car stopped and took the dog.
Mounties are asking anybody with information on the apparent theft to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
