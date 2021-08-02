Kelowna-Mission MLA announces BC Liberal leadership bid

Renee Merrifield will be one of six candidates eyeing the party's leadership position

Renee Merrifield speaking to media on her front doorstep after winning the Kelowna-Mission riding for the BC Liberal Party last October. Merrifield has announced her candidacy for the leadership of the B.C. Liberals. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield is running to be the next leader of the BC Liberal party.

Merrifield aims to bring fresh ideas and a new approach to government if elected party leader, according to her website. She is looking to inspire younger votes and will bring a “creative” and “common sense” approach to solving problems British Columbians face.

“We need a leader who naturally connects with people from every part of our large diverse province,” reads her website.

Merrifield’s leadership bid comes after former BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson stepped down on Oct. 26, 2020, two days after the party’s defeat by the NDP in the provincial election. Merrifield will be one of six candidates running to be the next BC Liberal party leader.

Merrifield is the founder of Troika Developments in Kelowna. She was the chair of the Breakfast Club of Canada and has served on the board of directors of First West Credit Union, First West Foundation and the Junior Achievement BC Board. She also sat on UBC Okanagan’s external advisory committee and served on the Westbank First Nation Economic Development Commission, the Interior Health Authority Board and the Premier’s Women’s Economic Council.

Merrifield was elected last October after former BC Liberal MLA Steve Thomson opted not to run for re-election. Thomson had previously held the seat for Kelowna-Mission for 11 years.

The BC Liberal’s leadership election is scheduled for February 3, 2022.

READ MORE: Renee Merrifield retains BC Liberal Party’s seat in Kelowna-Mission

@paulatr12paula.tran@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna Capital News