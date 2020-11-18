Kelowna mayor joins fundraiser for youth addiction treatment

The fundraiser will be a virtual event due to the pandemic

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran will have to choose between burning questions or burning hot wings to raise funds for a new youth addiction recovery facility in the city.

Hosted by Virgin Radio’s B Mack and Karly, Community Hotseat with Mayor Basran will be raising funds for The Bridge Youth and Family Services’ campaign to build a youth recovery house in the Okanagan.

The Bridge Youth and Family Services has been campaigning for a youth recovery centre in the Okanagan for some time now. With increasing overdose deaths in the province, the organization feels the facility is needed now more than ever to support Okanagan youth struggling with addiction and other mental health issues.

Currently, there are no publicly funded treatment beds in the Okanagan for anyone younger than 17. Publicly funded treatment beds in B.C. are for young people aged between 17 and 24.

The Bridge executive director Celine Thompson has said the point is to treat youth through prevention.

“If we invest in people who are struggling with addiction when they are young, we will impact the safety, vibrancy and health of the Okanagan for years to come,” she said.

Tickets to the event start at $25, which will give audience members a chance to submit their tough questions for the mayor.

For more information on the event, tickets, and other ways to donate, visit the campaign page.

