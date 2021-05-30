Kelowna mayor calls discovery of children’s remains at residential school site ‘horrific’

Colin Basran releases a statement of condolence on behalf of himself and the City of Kelowna

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said the discovery of human remains at a former residential school in Kamloops is ‘horrific,’ adding that reconciliation work with Indigenous people is more important than ever.

“Like so many of us, I was sickened by the news that at least 215 children are buried on the grounds of the former residential school in Kamloops,” Basran said.

He added that the discovery of the remains confirms what the survivors of the residential school system have been saying about missing children for decades.

“The misery of this discovery also re-emphasizes our nation’s need to engage in reconciliation with our Indigenous friends and neighbours,” Basran explained.

“All we can do right now is express is our deepest condolences to the generations of families who continue to live with their own grief wrought by the residential school system – and now the confirmation of innocent, helpless children who were doomed by that nightmarish system.”

He went on to express his condolences and support to Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation for her leadership.

“She and the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc community have pledged to collaborate and heal together through the investigation into this horrific discovery,” Basran said.

Kelowna Capital News