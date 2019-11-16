Kelowna man sentenced to 18 months probation for filming co-workers in washroom

A Kelowna man charged with secretly recording nudity in a private place has been given a conditional discharge including 18 months rehabilitation.

The man, who can’t be named due to a publication ban that protects information that could identify the complainant, pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2019 and came before a judge at a sentencing hearing on Nov. 15.

During that hearing, the court heard that in June 2018 while working for a local hotel, the man set a device to record video in the shared staff washroom, which was also used as a change room. The device recorded several employees from the hotel using the facilities.

The device was discovered by an employee, who brought the matter to management.

After being confronted by management, the man took responsibility for his actions, according to defence counsel.

Due to several traumatic events in the accused’s life, including the loss of both his father and brother, the judge took into account the lack of a previous criminal record and cited the incident as out of character for the man.

Conditions set on the man’s discharge included that he can no longer go to the hotel he previously worked at, he can’t have any contact with the complainant and he must report to a probation officer by Monday.

READ MORE: Woman wanted on Canada-wide warrant possibly in Kelowna area

READ MORE: Owner of Lake Country’s controversial Airport Inn charged with assault

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.