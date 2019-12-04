Kelowna man seeks financial help after losing eye in vehicle crash

GoFundMe was created after Jason Townsend was involved in crash last Saturday

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Kelowna resident Jason Townsend, who lost an eye in a vehicle collision during the Kelowna Toy Run on Saturday, Nov. 30.

According to GoFundMe organizer Allison Faminoff, the vehicle he was in went off the road during the event and crashed.

Jason was transported to the hospital shortly after via helicopter where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Faminoff has set the fundraising goal to $5000 to help Jason financially as he takes time off work to recover from the incident.

So far, $320 has been raised by eight people for the fundraiser.

