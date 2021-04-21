Kelowna man facing charges for bike theft

The Kelowna man allegedly stole an e-bike from the 2200-block of Harvey Avenue

A Kelowna man is facing charges after reportedly stealing an electric bike.

Kelowna RCMP said the detachment received a report of a stolen e-bike on Tuesday, April 20, just before 6 p.m. Police reported the bike had been taken from the 2200-block of Harvey Avenue.

An officer located the suspect as he was riding the stolen bike near the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road.

“Attempts were made to apprehend the suspect, but he fled on the bike,” police said in a statement.

The 24-year-old man was located a short time later on the rail trail near Hardy Avenue. He was taken into custody but has since been released on conditions for a future court appearance.

“The investigation will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.”

Police will not release further information at this time.

