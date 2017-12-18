Kelowna man charged with sex crimes gets closer to trial date

A Kelowna man facing a long list of charges related to an alleged pimping operation will be in court Jan. 25, 2018 for a pretrial conference.

Simon Rypiak, 33, has been charged with procuring a person to have sexual intercourse, material benefit from sexual services, assault and Procuring a person under 18 years old to have sexual intercourse among other things.

The court heard the Crown’s case against Rypiak during a preliminary inquiry held in November.

There it was decided that the Crown’s case was strong enough to proceed to court. Once the pretrial conference is over, a trial will be scheduled.

