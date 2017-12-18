Kelowna man charged with sex crimes gets closer to trial date

A pretrial conference has been scheduled

  • Dec. 18, 2017 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna Law Courts file photo

A Kelowna man facing a long list of charges related to an alleged pimping operation will be in court Jan. 25, 2018 for a pretrial conference.

Simon Rypiak, 33, has been charged with procuring a person to have sexual intercourse, material benefit from sexual services, assault and Procuring a person under 18 years old to have sexual intercourse among other things.

RELATED: MOUNTIES SEEK KELOWNA MAN

The court heard the Crown’s case against Rypiak during a preliminary inquiry held in November.

There it was decided that the Crown’s case was strong enough to proceed to court. Once the pretrial conference is over, a trial will be scheduled.

SIGNATURE

Previous story
Revelstoke Community Housing Society aiming to break catch-22 cycle
Next story
Snow falling heavily in Williams Lake

Just Posted

Early morning fatal crash leaves Burrard Street Bridge closed

  • 9 hours ago

 

Saanich wants province to investigate term limits

  • 9 hours ago

 

LETTER: Singing a stinky song in French Creek

  • 9 hours ago

 

Twisters athletes qualify for Elite Canada event

 

Most Read