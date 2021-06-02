Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)

Kelowna man charged with murder following Rutland death

Lorence Earl Williams, subject of a brief manhunt this week, charged with second-degree murder

Prosecutors have approved a murder charge against a Kelowna man who was the subject of a brief RCMP manhunt earlier this week.

According to online court services, Lorence Earl Williams has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a May 30 incident.

Police attended a home at Sexsmith and Adams roads around 10 p.m. that night after a man was found dead at the home.

Subsequently, RCMP issued a plea to the public for assistance in locating Williams. A tip eventually led to his apprehension and arrest.

According to RCMP, Williams and the victim knew each other.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on June 8.

