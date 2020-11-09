Kelowna man caught by Vernon police dog

Stolen vehicle recovered after stopped at North Okanagan intersection with no front plate

A Kelowna man is facing charges of stolen property and flight from police after a police dog sniffed him out of hiding in the early morning hours Friday.

A vehicle stopped at a Vernon intersection Nov. 6 with no front licence plate drew the attention of RCMP around 4 a.m.

After running a check of the rear plate, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers learned the vehicle was stolen from a neighbouring jurisdiction.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop and the driver indicated they may comply but then suddenly sped away.

Officers located the vehicle around Old Kamloops Road, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

A containment area was established by officers and Police Dog Services were called in to locate the driver.

“Police canine Hawkes arrived on scene and quickly sniffed out the hiding suspect who was taken into police custody,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

A 44-year-old Kelowna man has since been released from custody pending a court appearance. He faces charges of possession of stolen property and flight from police.

