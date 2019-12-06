Kelowna man awarded B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

Kelowna’s Tom Smithwick has been awarded the province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for 2019. (Freedom’s Door)

A Kelowna man is one of 18 British Columbians receiving the province’s Medal of Good Citizenship this year for their outstanding service and commitment to helping others in their communities.

Tom Smithwick, a lawyer and former city councillor, was named on the list of this year’s recipients. Smithwick is a director with Freedom’s Door, a local society that helps men recover from alcohol and substance addiction.

“Congratulations to this year’s recipients of the good citizenship medal. Your outstanding contributions to the well-being of your communities inspire us all,” said Premier John Horgan. “The generous gifts of your time and support make a difference in people’s lives and help build a stronger province for everyone.”

Launched in 2015, the Medal of Good Citizenship recognizes individuals who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward. The medal reflects their generosity, service, acts of selflessness and contributions to community life. Recipients were nominated by members of their communities.

“The medal recognizes people who selflessly donate their time and talents to making life better for people in their communities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and chairwoman of the medal’s selection committee.

“I am truly honoured to congratulate them and say thank you for your dedication and hard work on behalf of all British Columbians.”

Medal of Good Citizenship recipients come from every corner of the province and represent many communities, large and small.

In addition to Smithwick, this years recipients include:

Joe Average of Vancouver

Charlotte Brady and Anastasia Castro of Victoria

John Cameron of Richmond

Neil Cook of Cranbrook

Bruce Curtis of Courtenay

Shirley Gratton of Prince George

Jack Hutton of Duncan

Chief M. Jason Louie of Creston

Adrienne Montani of Vancouver

Dr. Peter Newbery of New Hazelton

Joseph Roberts of Langley

Patricia Roy of Victoria

Patricia Shields of Vancouver

Louis Thomas of Salmon Arm

Vivian Tsang of Vancouver

Michelle Renee Wilson of Delta

This year’s recipients were selected from more than 100 nominees.

In addition to the Medal of Good Citizenship, people may be nominated for the province’s other honour, the Order of British Columbia.

That award recognizes people who have served with the greatest distinction and excelled in any field of endeavour, benefiting British Columbians and others across Canada and beyond.

The nomination deadline for the Order of B.C. is March 6, 2020.