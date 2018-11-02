Kelowna man awaiting trial for 2013 killing back in custody

A new bail hearing for Thomson will be held Nov. 15.

The man charged in the 2013 killing of Kelowna resident Theresa Neville is back behind bars.

Jay Sinclair Thomson, 61, was released on bail earlier this year, but was taken back into custody after an Oct. 5 incident that led to a charge of attempting to pervert, defeat, or obstruct justice.

A new bail hearing for Thomson will be held Nov. 15.

His trial for the second degree murder is still scheduled for Jan. 14, 2019.

Thomson, who is believed to have been in a common-law relationship with Neville, was arrested in November of 2017, following what appeared to be a four-year-lull in the investigation.

Police arrived to the 300 block of Yates Road home June 18, 2013 at 12:37 a.m., and discovered the body of Neville, a 27-year-old mother of two.

Her children—8 and 10-years old—were found unharmed, and also inside the home. They were relocated with their extended family.

Until his recent arrest, Thomson had little more than half a dozen speeding tickets and driving infractions on his record.

