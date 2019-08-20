Kelowna man arrested for allegedly setting fires near Fire Department

The man was allegedly seen lighting bushes on fire near the Kelowna Fire Department

Kelowna RCMP have found and arrested a man accused of lighting bushes on fire early Tuesday morning outside the Kelowna Fire Department.

On Aug. 20 around 6:20 a.m., RCMP responded to reports of the man around Leckie Road and Baron Road. RCMP gathered evidence from witnesses to the apparent arson, while firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading.

Just after 8 a.m., investigators found the suspect at a business on KLO Road, who quickly fled on a bicycle.

“Our police officer stayed at the scene after she spotted smoke emanating from the area of the front entrance to the store,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “She located, removed and quickly extinguished a burning piece of material that had been placed amongst numerous propane tanks. Thankfully no one was injured as a result of these reckless acts.”

A 26-year-old Kelowna man was taken into police custody and faces a number of potential charges.

