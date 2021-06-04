Kelowna man arrested after allegedly driving into cars, lamp post

RCMP say the man was allegedly impaired

A 50-year-old Kelowna man was arrested for alleged drunk driving after witnesses spotted a car driving erratically in the area of Poplar Point Drive.

According to Kelowna RCMP, they received multiple calls of a car smashing into other vehicles as well as a lamp post at about 7:30 p.m., June 3

Officers patrolled the area and found the vehicle near Sunset Drive. The driver was located nearby.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said as an officer was speaking to the driver they noticed signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment.

“The breath demand was provided to the man, who was taken to the Kelowna RCMP Detachment for breath testing. The driver provided samples of his breath, which were more than the legal limit,” she said.

The man has since been released from custody with a future court date.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to RCMP, you are urged to call 250-762-3300.

