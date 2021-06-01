Kelowna man $1M richer after lotto win

'I had to check again on my cell phone and on my computer just to believe it'

A Kelowna man is B.C.’s newest millionaire after winning the guaranteed prize of $1 million in a May 20 Lotto 6/49 draw.

When Amar Singh realized he was in the possession of a winning ticket, he said he had a hard time convincing his wife that he hit the jackpot.

“She had said, ‘No you didn’t win, you were probably playing a demo,'” said Singh. “She just kept saying ‘No, no, it was a demo win’; she didn’t believe me at all.”

Singh himself said that he was shocked and speechless by his winning ticket, which he purchased from PlayNow.com.

“I had to check again on my cell phone and on my computer just to believe it,” he said.

In addition to buying a new home in Kelowna, he said that’s hoping to take his family on a vacation once it’s safe to do so.

“We haven’t gone on a family vacation in 10 years,” said Singh. “Our kids are growing up, and we want to go somewhere for a week or two weeks. We’ve always wanted to go to the Bahamas, or Costa Rica, somewhere warm where we can relax.”

