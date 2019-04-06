Kelowna-Lake Country MLA hosts annual spring climb

It's the 5th year of Norm Letnick's Climb for Health and World Peace

What started as an idea to get the community outdoors after a long winter, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick’s annual spring climb has converted into a message of positivity towards health and peace.

“You see what’s going on around the world, and we live in a great community, and here’s an opportunity to gather together and join in peace,” said Letnick.

The annual Spring Climb for Health and World Peace celebrated its fifth year on Saturday. Letnick invites the community to join in a walk at Knox Mountain to get fresh air, stretch the legs after a long winter, and enter in a chance to win two WestJet tickets to anywhere in the world.

“It’s a hike for health, it’s a hike to encourage people to live peacefully around the world,” said Letnick.

It’s a two-part climb at Knox Mountain. There are two checkpoints along the way, and for each checkpoint a hiker gets to, their name is entered into a draw for the WestJet tickets.

Last year’s winner took a trip to Hawaii and brought the group picture of the climb to the city’s mayor.

“The winner takes the picture to the mayor of the city they choose to go to, to encourage the message of peace,” said Letnick.

Past winners have visited California, Europe and Halifax.

This year’s winner Barb said she wasn’t sure where she wants to fly yet with her two plane tickets.

Letnick said he’s passionate about small local gatherings being translated into bigger voices of health and peace.

“It’s unfortunate that it doesn’t look like this (promoting health and peace) walk will be put out of business. We remind people to all live together in peace, and with World Health Day on Sunday, (I think) stopping wars and violence is the best way to live healthy,” Letnick said.

“Hopefully, it’s starting to become a spring classic.”

