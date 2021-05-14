Kelowna, Lake Country high schools exposed to virus

Two Central Okanagan Schools have been exposed to COVID-19 today.

Lake Country’s George Elliot and École Kelowna Secondary were announced by the district Friday, May 14.

Those affected are self-isolating at home and Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed through contact tracing.

Anyone who may be required to self-isolate will be contacted directly by the health authority.

Central Okanagan Public Schools continues to work closely with IH to determine if any additional measures are necessary.

“As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.”

