Kelowna Italian club to respond to Trudeau’s formal apology for WWII internment

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took the floor of the House of Commons on Thursday morning (May 27) to formally apologize to Italian-Canadians for their treatment during the Second World War.

“To the men and women who were taken to prisoner-of-war camps or jail without charge — people who are no longer with us to hear this apology — to the tens of thousands of innocent Italian Canadians who were labelled ‘enemy alien,’ to the children and grandchildren who have carried a past generation’s shame and hurt and to their community … We are sorry,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau’s apology comes 76 years after the end of the war, during which the Canadian government sent more than 600 Italian-Canadians to internment camps while another 31,000 were registered as “enemy aliens.”

Kelowna Capital News recently shared a story about a Summerland man who was sent to an internment camp during this time, leaving his farm to be cared for by his young children and wife.

On June 2 at 7 p.m., the Kelowna Canadian-Italian Club (KCIC) will be hosting a Zoom presentation to provide context and background for Trudeau’s formal apology to the Italian-Canadian community.

The virtual presentation will cover what happened leading up to June 10, 1940, when the government began interning Italian-Canadians. It also focuses on the impact of the apology on Kelowna’s Italian community, including how they responded and the long-term effects.

