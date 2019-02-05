Kelowna Islamic Centre opens doors to community

Open Mosque Days have become a great way of bridging the gap between Muslims and non-Muslims around the globe.

For the first time in B.C. major Mosques will open their doors, and the Kelowna Islamic Centre will welcome the community to visit, meet Muslims, learn about Islam and talk over food.

Kelowna joins participating Mosques in Richmond, Downtown Vancouver, Burnaby, Surrey, Abbotsford, Victoria, Prince George and Kamloops.

Whether you have been to a Mosque before or not, this would be a great community building gathering over delicious snacks, friendly faces, and wonderful conversations. Volunteers will help you with a tour the Mosque and a display of various themes surrounding Islam and Muslims. The Kelowna Islamic Centre have also planned out fun activities such as Henna tattooing and Hijab-tryouts for kids and women.

In a world with ever-growing stigma and confusion around Islam and Muslims, Kelowna Islamic Centre wants to open their doors, minds and hearts to everyone around us, irrespective of their background and build a stronger community.

The event, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. is free of cost and registration is not required.

