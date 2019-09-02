Kelowna is in ‘stage one’ restrictions for lawn, garden water usage

60 per cent of July watering is needed for September, says city

The City of Penticton is asking residents to voluntarily cut back 15 per cent of their water usage due to drought conditions in the Okanagan. The city has already cut back its water practices by approximately 30 per cent according to parks supervisor Todd Whyte, in June. (Unsplash)

The amount of water required for a lawn in September is only about 60 per cent of what is required during the peak irrigation month of July, according to the City of Kelowna; watering needs change from month to month, depending on the weather and time of year.

In accordance, the City Water Utility is asking all customers to adjust their irrigation and watering practices for the fall.

“Year-round, assigned day water conservation measures allows our system to keep up with the demands for clean drinking water, irrigation and commercial use,” said Ed Hoppe, water quality and customer care supervisor. “We are still under stage one water restrictions and ensuring that you are only using what you need helps save money on water utility bills and ensures water is used wisely.”

The Okanagan has one of the highest rates of water use per person in Canada and approximately 24 per cent of water used in the Okanagan is used on household lawns and gardens, according to the city.

Stage one water restrictions mean that:

Properties with an odd number address may water yards and lawns on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays; even address numbers may water on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. No properties are to water on Mondays.

Automatic underground irrigation systems may run between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., up to three days per week. For example, an odd numbered home can water anytime between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and/or Saturday.

Manual sprinklers and handheld sprinkling (with a spring-loaded nozzle on hose or a with a watering can) can occur between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. and 12 a.m. on the assigned day, up to three days per week.

Agricultural irrigation users are also reminded to be diligent with their water use and follow best practices in efficient agricultural irrigations. Visit obwb.ca/ag for more resources.

There are four main water providers for the Kelowna area. Residents who do not know who supplies their water can visit kelowna.ca/water and use the ‘Find your provider’ tool.