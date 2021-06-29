Kelowna International Airport ready for increased travel

As restrictions begin to lift, YLW reminds eager travellers of the safety measures in place

The YLW prepares for an influx of guests as restrictions lift. (Contributed)

The Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is ready for an increase in passengers as travel restrictions begin to ease.

The airport, which serviced over two million travellers annually before the COVID-19 pandemic, still has several safety measures in place.

Those passing through YLW are required to wear appropriate face coverings, both inside the terminal and on the planes. Sanitization stations have been set up at various points around the terminal and officials urge travellers to use them.

Passengers who are feeling under the weather are encouraged to stay home, as they may be denied entry onto their flight if visibly ill.

If travellers are headed to a place that requires a negative COVID test before entry, they can book a test at YLW.

Several companies have announced new Kelowna routes coming soon including Air Canada, Flair, Swoop and Westjet, which leaves many feeling optimistic about a return to vacation in the near future.

