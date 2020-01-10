Kelowna International Airport cancels, delays flights amidst winter storm

Flights coming in and out of YLW have been affected by the weather's mayhem

Flyers coming in and out of Kelowna International Airport may be affected by the winter storm that picked up early Friday morning.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning, close to 10 departure flights have been impacted by the snow and icy conditions with two flights being cancelled and six flights being delayed. Meanwhile, two arriving flights were cancelled earlier and five arriving flights have been delayed.

The winter storm in the Okanagan has hit #Kelowna International Airport departures with two cancelled flights and a handful of delays. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/5mEOa8PgWu — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) January 10, 2020

Environment Canada has forecasted the winter storm to extend throughout the weekend. Travellers in and out of YLW can check delays at ylw.kelowna.ca.

