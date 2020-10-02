Kelowna interior designer brings British delicacies to Okanagan

Jules Galloway is the CEO of Evolve Design Build, which has done work for Okanagan organizations

A Kelowna entrepreneur continues to be active in the community, this time by bringing in a sweet and fun store.

Jules Galloway is the CEO of Evolve Design, an interior design company that has done design work for various organizations and offices, including the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna and Foundry Penticton among others.

Now, she’s bringing Limey, The British Shop to Kelowna’s Landmark District, opening on Thursday, Oct. 8. The store is set to offer authentic British merchandise not typically sold in Canada, including chocolate, various candies, and savoury products like meat pies.

“As an immigrant from the UK some 11 years ago, I thought it would be a lighthearted and fun opportunity to open a British store in Kelowna,” she said.

“My fiancé Lee and I felt it was something that people could enjoy right now, amongst all this doom and gloom.”

As an owner of two other businesses within the Landmark District, Galloway has seen firsthand the effects and challenges of COVID-19, which she said is the reason why she is keen on diversifying and opening a new retail location.

From an idea to a brick-and-mortar store, Galloway and her team took just six weeks to pain the store’s walls bright lime green and put imported British products on the shelves.

The store’s opening and ribbon cutting will be attended by the city’s mayor Colin Basran.

Galloway said social media response to the store has been positive so far, with residents sending in order requests through the store’s website and social media profiles.

“Apparently, everyone loves British food. I am so excited to have been able to bring this to our community and so energized by the amount of enjoyment it has brought,” Galloway said.

The store’s ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 1882 Dayton Avenue.

