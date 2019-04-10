Miranda Birkbeck (centre) receiving the 2019 Rising Star Award from Susan Ryan (left), FCPHR, Chair, CPHR BC & Yukon and Anthony Ariganello (right), CPHR, President and CEO, CPHR BC & Yukon. - Contributed

Kelowna HR trailblazer wins prestigious award

Miranda Birkbeck, with First West Credit Union, was named the winner of the 2019 Rising Star Award

A Kelowna human resources advisor is a rising star in the community.

Miranda Birkbeck, with First West Credit Union, was named the winner of the 2019 Rising Star Award by the Chartered Professionals in Human Resources of British Columbia and Yukon. This prestigious award recognizes young HR trailblazers who are making significant contributions to the industry, according to a First West Credit Union news release.

Birkbeck was selected as the 2019 award recipient out of three finalists in recognition of her innovative contributions to First West, which helped to elevate the organization’s human resources programs and practices. Notably, through Birkbeck’s efforts in research, analysis and use of new tools and processes, she was integral in helping First West trim a time savings of 618 hours annually in HR administration, the release said.

“I’m very honoured to receive the 2019 Rising Star Award so early in my career and it sets the bar very high for my future goals,” Birkbeck said. “It’s an incredible time to be in HR. There are so many opportunities to showcase how putting people first can elevate your organization. The future is bright and I look forward to continuing to grow, learn, and share these practices with others.”

“On behalf of everyone at CPHR BC & Yukon, I’d like to once again congratulate Miranda on winning the 2019 Rising Star Award”, said Anthony Ariganello, CEO and president of CPHR BC & Yukon. “Her speech during the award presentation truly was memorable and a testament as to how much she cares about the people she works with every day at First West Credit Union.”

For more information about the CPHR Rising Star Award, visit https://cphrbc.ca/member-matters/i-am-a-member/awards/rising-star-award/.

