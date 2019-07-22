Kelowna homeowners asked to trim back trees

Kelowna is reminded residents they are responsible for trees and shrubs

The City if Kelowna is calling on homeowners to trim foliage that protrudes over their property, blocking the view of traffic signs, pedestrians and other vehicles.

Property owners are reminded that it is also their responsibility to keep trees and other plants from blocking visibility over an adjacent sidewalk, curb or roadway, either from greenery that stems under Bylaw 10425.

“Overgrown trees on private property can have serious consequences when they obstruct traffic devices or signage,” said David Gazley, Bylaw Services Manager. “A number of close calls have been reported as a result. It is so important for everyone’s safety, to keep these sight lines clear.”

According to the city, they will maintain trees and other greenery on the boulevards between a land owner’s property and the street.

Property owners are notified by letter if landscaping or conditions on their property or an adjacent boulevard are deemed unsafe. The letter outlines the expectation to adhere to the notice within 15 days.

If the work is not completed within the time frame, the City may carry out the work and the property owner is charged with the costs incurred as well as a 15 per cent administration fee.