Kelowna home owner assaulted after answering door

Kelowna RCMP are currently investigating an early morning break and enter to a Kelowna home.

Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter just committed to a home on Riverside Avenue near downtown Kelowna. Police were told that multiple individuals forced their way inside the home, when the home owner answered a knock at his front door.

Once inside a few of the suspects involved assaulted the homeowner while the others went through the victim’s house. The homeowner sustained non-life threatening injuries and did not require medical attention.

Police canines and the Kelowna RCMP Air Services fixed wing aircraft were both utilized in the search for the suspects, who were believed to have fled the scene on foot.

“The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by the General Investigation Section (GIS) supported by the Integrated Forensic Ident Section (IFIS) of the Kelowna RCMP,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Our investigators have reason to believe that this was not a random act, that the break-in was targeted.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

