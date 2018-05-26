Kelowna resident Jeremy McKee caught a crash on his dash-cam he hopes everybody sees.

Kelowna hit and run caught on camera

Kelowna resident Jeremy McKee caught a crash on his dash-cam he hopes everybody sees.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, he was driving toward the intersection of Old Vernon Road and Rutland Road when a black Dodge Ram with Alberta plates smashed into another car.

“The guy didn’t hesitate to run” said McKee, noting that he wishes he’d followed the car to get the plate number.

He’s hoping, however, that somebody else knows the vehicle and can offer the RCMP the plate number.

“I’m (going to) share it around until he’s caught,” said McKee. “I would hope someone would do the same if I was hit and (the other drive) did a run, as well.”

McKee spoke to the driver at the time and he was OK.

