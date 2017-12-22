Kelowna group brings menorah lighting to Penticton

About 30 people showed up to the Walla Artisan Bakery & Cafe at the Cannery Trade Centre in Penticton for a menorah lighting Monday night.

The mood was festive, with Rabbi Shmuly Hecht of Chabad Okanagan Centre for Jewish Life and Learning delivering an impassioned sermon on the beginnings of Hanukkah, alongside his wife and children.

Attendees enjoyed some free pastries and baking from the bakery, as they socialized and listened to Hecht’s sermon.

In attendance was Mayor Andrew Jakubeit, who, as mayor, lights the first candle of the menorah every year.

Prior to lighting the menorah, Jakubeit joked that the Hebrew name Mayer means “bringer of light,” an apt name for Jakubeit at the event.

After Jakubeit lit the menorah, Philipp de Loi said a prayer to bless the flame and lit the remaining seven candles.

Typically just one new candle is lit per night, but because Hecht and his family could only be in town for the one night, they lit seven candles for the seventh night of Hanukkah.

Hanukkah ended Wednesday night.